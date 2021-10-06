Biggest challenge with land monetisation will be clarity on ownership title and terms of use: Knight Frank's Saurabh Mehrotra

Land monetisation is the next big reform the government is planning and, to facilitate what has long been a contentious issue, a body named National Land Monetisation Corporation has been proposed. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who had first presented the idea as a special-purpose vehicle in her Budget 2021-2022 speech, has emphasised that no (government-owned) land will be sold. According to reports, the corporation with an authorised share capital of Rs 5,000 crore and subscribed share capital of Rs 150 crore will either rent or lease out land. Saurabh Mehrotra, National Director of Knight Frank, a consultancy that has worked closely with various governments on various land monetisation projects, weighs in on what he thinks are the hurdles the corporation could face and how private landowners could be affected. Edited excerpts:

What are the challenges the government can expect to face with this land monetisation plan?

The biggest challenge would be clarity on the title of the land and the use for which it can be put to. Before any land goes to the market, there has to be complete clarity on these and, if possible, it should come with an in-principle approval from the local development authorities (LDAs).

There have been numerous instances where public-private partnerships (PPPs) have failed and projects have been delayed by 15 to 16 years, even if land was allotted to a metro rail corporation by a state government, because the ownership and usage terms had to be sorted out. Even post monetisation issues can crop up, such as revenue sharing in case of windfall. Considering these challenges, a central authority (like the proposed National Land Monetisation Corporation) can play an important role in ironing out these supply-side problems. Also, for anyone acquiring land from the government, such an authority would be helpful because otherwise there can be different agencies and departments fighting among themselves over who owns the land. In the end, the concessionaire suffers and so do the customers for whom the project was being planned. There have been instances where an agency transacted a land claiming they have all the powers to do it, the concessionaire made the payments and then the approving authority asked for a lease document from the first, transacting government agency and that document wasn’t there to give. Then, the concessionaire waited for five to six years for the necessary document to be created.

Investors have become smarter now and they shy away from government land transactions because they know that it will be difficult to manage all the approvals and regulatory hurdles.

If there is a single body that can ensure all of these things are taken care of, then the situation will improve. This agency can also improve processes over time and ensure shorter turnaround time.

So should digitisation of land documents be the first step?

Digitisation is one thing, of course keeping electronic records will be helpful, but processes in the back-end have to be streamlined. For example, if a land is allotted for monetisation but records show that it was meant for a public purpose (for example, building things for public use) then later it can be a problem. All the documents related to the land parcel have to say the same thing.

What would be the state’s role in this?

All matters relating to land come under the state, so this central authority will ideally need a working group to engage closely with the state government and the local urban bodies to get all the required clearances sorted out. Many projects that we have seen were successful because of the coordination between the centre and the state.

What would happen when there are private lands involved?

Now land pooling as an idea is catching on. It is no longer about land acquisition, in which the government acquires private land and pays compensation for it, and this results in land owners not getting the benefit of the development project. On the other hand, in land pooling, a private owner surrenders their land in an area before it is developed and in return gets a smaller land parcel in the developed region. This way, the private owner can capitalise on the value appreciation. This way the government also has to spend less on land acquisition. Various state bodies are now using this land-pooling approach.

If the development is linear, like if it is for an industrial corridor or a highway, this approach may not work. If the development is more concentrated in an area, like for a township or a special investment region, then land pooling will work.

When land monetisation starts, from where do you think the demand will come?

It will come from developers and even private equity players when the ticket sizes are large. But we must be careful about not approaching every land parcel with a value-maximisation point-of-view… that is, try to make the most out of it upfront. If we do that, by say planning largely for premium land use, like building premium commercial, retail or residential properties, then there may not be enough demand when it is large-scale land monetisation. If we do this, there may not be enough demand to monetise the pipeline. Instead, land can be put to different uses so that there are other benefits. For example, if the government puts aside the land for affordable housing, then it can reduce the subsidy it gives for affordable housing.

There are reports of the government planning to sell its land…

The government does not sell land. It only leases out or issues licences. The title of the ownership is always retained by the government, and the right of use is given to the lessee.

What are your learnings from the BSNL and MTNL land-monetisation projects?

Before we take any land or property to the market, we create a data room with all the information related to that property. But, the problem arises when we do not know that there is a data gap.

Could you explain that?

There are various transactions that were done based on documents that existed but no one was aware that there were documents that were supposed to exist, but didn’t. For example, I can quote an instance where a metro authority gave permission to a developer to start work, and the developer submitted that to the planning authority. But the planning authority then asked for the document that could establish the title of the metro authority… and that was missing. The project was delayed by five to six years because of this. So the transacting authority must know what documents the planning authority will ask for and have those ready before engaging a developer.

So, the biggest learning is to have clarity.

What are the trends that you see coming in real-estate?

Commercial property will make a comeback. People have realised that work from home (WFH) does not deliver the same efficiencies, and so increasingly all the advocates of WFH are returning to office. There will be a demand for larger offices too.

Do you think the Evergrande crisis will affect the Indian market?

I don’t think so. Whatever funding trouble was there has already played out. A fund like Special Window for Affordable and Mid-income Housing (SWAMIH) was launched (in 2019) for projects that actually had positive returns but were stuck for liquidity. If there is any liquidity crunch, there will be a need for multiple such funds. But otherwise, the projects are feasible on their own and are not overstressed.