Big Story | Is S&P's rating an affirmation that the Indian economy is on the right track?

In times of gloom, global rating agency Standard & Poor's has expressed confidence in India's ability to bounce back from this crisis and has, therefore, retained India's sovereign credit rating at BBB- with a stable outlook.

The rating has been retained for 13 years in a row. The agency has pointed out that the ongoing economic reforms, if executed well should keep the country’s growth rate ahead of peers, although risks to the country’s long-term growth rate are rising.

So, does that mean the Indian economy is on the right path? Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra explains.