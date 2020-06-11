App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2020 05:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Big Story | Is S&P's rating an affirmation that the Indian economy is on the right track?

S&P affirms India's sovereign rating, says outlook stable in the long-term

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In times of gloom, global rating agency Standard & Poor's has expressed confidence in India's ability to bounce back from this crisis and has, therefore, retained India's sovereign credit rating at BBB- with a stable outlook.

The rating has been retained for 13 years in a row. The agency has pointed out that the ongoing economic reforms, if executed well should keep the country’s growth rate ahead of peers, although risks to the country’s long-term growth rate are rising.

So, does that mean the Indian economy is on the right path? Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra explains.

Close
 

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 11, 2020 05:23 pm

tags #big story #Economy #video

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Airbnb launches initiative to boost domestic travel focusing on nearby destinations

Airbnb launches initiative to boost domestic travel focusing on nearby destinations

IIFL to support fintech startups amid COVID-19 crisis

IIFL to support fintech startups amid COVID-19 crisis

Coronavirus impact: Pakistan's economy contracts for first time in 68 years by -0.38%

Coronavirus impact: Pakistan's economy contracts for first time in 68 years by -0.38%

most popular

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.