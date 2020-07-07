App
Last Updated : Jul 07, 2020 06:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Big Story | Unravelling the Finance Ministry report on COVID-19

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The June Monthly Economic Report by the Finance Ministry mentions that India has flattened the COVID-19 curve to a great extent. But the report also makes a reference to concerns over the second wave of infections as the economies across the globe open.

So, where does India stand in the COVID-19 battle? Is India really flattening the curve? What does the report say about India's recovery rate and the doubling rate of infection?

Find all these answers in the accompanying video
