you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2020 05:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Big Story | Unlock 1.0: Tough road ahead for mall owners and retailers?

In this edition of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses the reopening challenges being faced by the mall owners and retailers in unlocking amid the COVID-19 crisis

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Seventy-five days after being under the nationwide lockdown, malls and restaurants are set to open shutters and welcome guests and customers. While strict guidelines on social distancing and regular sanitisation have been issued by the Centre, opening doors to the public at a time when COVID-19 cases are on a rise is raising a whole lot of concerns.

In this edition of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses the reopening challenges being faced by the mall owners and retailers in unlocking amid the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, crisis.

First Published on Jun 8, 2020 05:01 pm

tags #big story #Reopening India #videos

