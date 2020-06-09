App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 06:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Big Story | Unlock 1.0: Here's how people are embracing the 'new normal'

Those who were brave enough to venture out and step inside malls after 75 days had a completely new experience.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Restaurants and malls have unlocked to a new normal. Malls, retailers, restaurants, and consumers are all making efforts to embrace this new experience.

Those who were brave enough to venture out and step inside malls after 75 days had a completely new experience.

In this edition of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra takes a look at how people are taking to the changes and adapting to this new normal.

First Published on Jun 9, 2020 06:19 pm

tags #big story #Moneycontrol Videos #Reopening India #Unlock 1.0 #videos

