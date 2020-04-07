App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Apr 07, 2020 05:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Big Story | Should FM Sitharaman present Budget 2020 2.0 amid COVID-19 crisis?

In this edition of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra explains why the COVID-19 pandemic might lead FM Sitharaman to take a second look at Budget 2020.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

On February 1, 2020, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget, she was broadly confronted with challenges of households not spending, companies sitting on mounts of unsold inventory, distressed farmers, a gloomy economy and the extending queue of job hopefuls.

Things have worsened in less than two months with COVID-19 threatening to leave a devastating trail of destruction across the economic landscape, blowing into smithereens the very framework of orthodox fiscal policy planning.

Considering the new challenges facing the economy, the question that comes to mind is, whether it is time for FM Sitharaman to press the reset button and present another version of the budget?

Close

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra shares more details on the government's economic math in this episode of Big Story.

Watch to know more.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 7, 2020 05:27 pm

tags #Budget #coronavirus #Economy #video

most popular

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

Cities that went all in on social distancing in 1918 emerged stronger for it

Cities that went all in on social distancing in 1918 emerged stronger for it

Explained | What makes hydroxychloroquine popular? Is it really effective against coronavirus?

Explained | What makes hydroxychloroquine popular? Is it really effective against coronavirus?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.