Big Story | Should FM Sitharaman present Budget 2020 2.0 amid COVID-19 crisis?

On February 1, 2020, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget, she was broadly confronted with challenges of households not spending, companies sitting on mounts of unsold inventory, distressed farmers, a gloomy economy and the extending queue of job hopefuls.

Things have worsened in less than two months with COVID-19 threatening to leave a devastating trail of destruction across the economic landscape, blowing into smithereens the very framework of orthodox fiscal policy planning.

Considering the new challenges facing the economy, the question that comes to mind is, whether it is time for FM Sitharaman to press the reset button and present another version of the budget?

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra shares more details on the government's economic math in this episode of Big Story.

Watch to know more.