you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Apr 14, 2020 05:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BIG STORY | RBI MPC minutes: Rising probability of global economy slipping into recession

In this edition of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses the key takeaways from the minutes of RBI's MPC meet

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Reserve Bank of India released the minutes of its unscheduled March 27 Monetary Policy Committee on April 13.

The minutes reflect the sense of deep uncertainty of the members on the economic implications of COVID-19.

In this edition of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses the key takeaways from the MPC minutes.

First Published on Apr 14, 2020 05:27 pm

tags #big story #coronavirus #Covid-19 #MPC minutes #RBI #video

