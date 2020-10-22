172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|economy|big-story-rbi-governor-shaktikanta-das-says-india-is-at-the-doorstep-of-an-economic-revival-5999131.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
FREE virtual training session on Passive Income Secrets: October 24 and 25, 2020, 10am to 1pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2020 06:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Big Story | RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says India is at the doorstep of an economic revival

He believes that India has followed the fiscal expansion path to deal with COVID-19-related challenges.

Moneycontrol News

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said the country is at the doorstep of an economic revival.

He believes that India has followed the fiscal expansion path to deal with COVID-19-related challenges.

Das stated that RBI deployed instruments that were not in its toolkit and is looking to innovate on instruments to respond to the pandemic.

Close
With the GDP set to contract another 9.5 percent in FY21, is a revival in sight? Let’s find out in this edition of Big Story.
First Published on Oct 22, 2020 06:23 pm

tags #Economy #India #RBI #video

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.