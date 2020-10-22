Big Story | RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says India is at the doorstep of an economic revival

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said the country is at the doorstep of an economic revival.

He believes that India has followed the fiscal expansion path to deal with COVID-19-related challenges.

Das stated that RBI deployed instruments that were not in its toolkit and is looking to innovate on instruments to respond to the pandemic.

With the GDP set to contract another 9.5 percent in FY21, is a revival in sight?