App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Apr 27, 2020 09:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BIG STORY | PM Modi’s meet with CMs: Economy, lockdown & more

In this episode of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra shares insights on the meeting held between Prime Minister and all state CMs to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a crucial meeting via video conferencing with chief ministers on April 27 to discuss the on-going situation and the way ahead to tackle the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic.

According to news reports, PM Modi has asked chief ministers to continue the lockdown in hotspots beyond May 3 and ease restrictions in non-hotspot areas.

He said the country will have to give importance to the economy as well as to continue the fight against coronavirus.

Close

Earlier this month, PM Modi had announced that the nationwide lockdown, meant to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus would be in place till May 3. It was originally planned to be in place for 21 days, starting from March 25 till April 14.

related news

In this episode of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra shares insights on the meeting held between Prime Minister and all state CMs to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 27, 2020 09:23 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #PM Modi #video

most popular

Lockdown will continue post-May 3 in COVID-19 hotspots, PM Modi tells chief ministers

Lockdown will continue post-May 3 in COVID-19 hotspots, PM Modi tells chief ministers

RBI’s special liquidity facility for MFs: Will it boost confidence?

RBI’s special liquidity facility for MFs: Will it boost confidence?

Franklin Templeton crisis: Will RBI's Rs 50,000 cr relief comfort panicky MF investors?

Franklin Templeton crisis: Will RBI's Rs 50,000 cr relief comfort panicky MF investors?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.