BIG STORY | PM Modi’s meet with CMs: Economy, lockdown & more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a crucial meeting via video conferencing with chief ministers on April 27 to discuss the on-going situation and the way ahead to tackle the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic.

According to news reports, PM Modi has asked chief ministers to continue the lockdown in hotspots beyond May 3 and ease restrictions in non-hotspot areas.

He said the country will have to give importance to the economy as well as to continue the fight against coronavirus.

Earlier this month, PM Modi had announced that the nationwide lockdown, meant to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus would be in place till May 3. It was originally planned to be in place for 21 days, starting from March 25 till April 14.

In this episode of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra shares insights on the meeting held between Prime Minister and all state CMs to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.