you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2020 06:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Big Story | PM Modi to launch 125-day employment campaign for migrants

The campaign will primarily focus on six states to where maximum migrant workers have returned.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch a mission-mode omnibus rural scheme to address the plight of migrant workers who have returned to their native villages with ready, remunerative jobs.

The government has decided to expeditiously use the budgetary funds of Rs 50,000 crore from among the outlays for 25 existing schemes for this employment scheme, which will provide support to migrant workers.

The campaign will primarily focus on six states to where maximum migrant workers have returned. Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra shares more details.

First Published on Jun 19, 2020 06:42 pm

