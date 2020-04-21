App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Apr 21, 2020 05:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BIG STORY | Oil price plunges to historic lows: Will petrol, diesel become cheaper?

In this episode of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses this once in a lifetime event and explains why this may not have much bearing on petrol and diesel prices

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The market may have seen the wildest swings since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, but what oil prices witnessed on April 20 was bizarre.


US crude futures for May plunged over 300 percent to sub-zero levels, the lowest price on record, as storage space constraints discouraged buyers and weak economic data from Germany and Japan cast doubt on when fuel consumption will recover.

In this episode of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses the historic event in detail and explains why there will be no change in petrol and diesel despite the crash.


First Published on Apr 21, 2020 05:37 pm

tags #business insight #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Moneycontrol Videos #US crude #videos

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.