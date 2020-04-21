BIG STORY | Oil price plunges to historic lows: Will petrol, diesel become cheaper?

In this episode of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses this once in a lifetime event and explains why this may not have much bearing on petrol and diesel prices
The market may have seen the wildest swings since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, but what oil prices witnessed on April 20 was bizarre.
US crude futures for May plunged over 300 percent to sub-zero levels, the lowest price on record, as storage space constraints discouraged buyers and weak economic data from Germany and Japan cast doubt on when fuel consumption will recover.
In this episode of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses the historic event in detail and explains why there will be no change in petrol and diesel despite the crash.
