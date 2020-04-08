App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2020 05:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Big Story | Lockdown extension may lead to higher revenue loss for states

If the lockdown is extended, how much more support will states need to meet expenses and will this hamper the battle against COVID-19? In this edition of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses the key income sources for states and the impact of the revenue shortfall.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Most Indian states witnessed a revenue decline of around 30 percent to 60 percent for March and are estimating a bigger dip in April. States like Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan have also indicated that they would be in favour of an extension, if required, to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.

If the lockdown is extended, how much more support will states need to meet expenses and will this hamper the battle against COVID-19? In this edition of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses the key income sources for states and the impact of the revenue shortfall.

To track all live updates from the coronavirus pandemic, click here

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here

First Published on Apr 8, 2020 05:15 pm

tags #big story #coronavirus #Economy #India

