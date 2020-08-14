Big Story | July CPI inflation rises to 6.93%; food inflation nears 10%

India's retail inflation jumped to 6.93 percent in July as food and fuel prices picked up pace as per the National Statistical Office (NSO) data released on August 13.

The number was for June was revised upwards to 6.23 percent from 6.09 percent earlier.

Last week, RBI’s monetary policy committee kept key policy rates unchanged, deciding to use the future rate cuts “judiciously to maximise the beneficial effects”.

So, will RBI hold rates in the next MPC meeting as well? Find out in this edition of Big Story.