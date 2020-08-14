172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|economy|big-story-july-cpi-inflation-rises-to-6-93-food-inflation-nears-10-5703741.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Network18 Presents

partnered by

  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-

Network18 Presents

  • partnered by
  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2020 07:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Big Story | July CPI inflation rises to 6.93%; food inflation nears 10%

Has the rise in inflation dimmed all hopes of a rate cut? Will RBI hold rates in the next MPC meeting as well? Watch this edition of Big Story to find out.

Moneycontrol News

India's retail inflation jumped to 6.93 percent in July as food and fuel prices picked up pace as per the National Statistical Office (NSO) data released on August 13.

The number was for June was revised upwards to 6.23 percent from 6.09 percent earlier.

Last week, RBI’s monetary policy committee kept key policy rates unchanged, deciding to use the future rate cuts “judiciously to maximise the beneficial effects”.

Close
So, will RBI hold rates in the next MPC meeting as well? Find out in this edition of Big Story.
First Published on Aug 14, 2020 07:07 pm

tags #Economy #retail inflation #video

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.