App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2020 08:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BIG STORY | Is COVID-19 crisis an opportunity to fix the agriculture sector?

In this video, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra dissects the problems faced by the agricultural sector due to COVID-19.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The timing of the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown in India could not have been worse for the agricultural sector. March to May covers a period when the rural economy revolves around the harvest of winter crop or (Rabi) such as wheat and maize. Even potatoes and onions are harvested during this period and preparation for the Kharif season begins.

While India is faced with the crucial question of reviving the economy once things get normal, a robust agri-economy can act as a starting point. There are a number of pending issues that plague the agri sector and the current situation may provide the right opportunity for the government to fix them.

Track this blog for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak

Close

In this video, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra dissects the problems faced by the agricultural sector due to COVID-19.

related news

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak here

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 16, 2020 08:30 pm

tags #big story #coronavirus #Moneycontrol Video #Policy reforms #video

most popular

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Apple's new budget iPhone unlikely to make splash in China where 5G now commonplace

Apple's new budget iPhone unlikely to make splash in China where 5G now commonplace

The Jet Airways story: How the airline that brought 'joy to flying' got grounded on April 17, 2019

The Jet Airways story: How the airline that brought 'joy to flying' got grounded on April 17, 2019

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.