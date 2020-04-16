BIG STORY | Is COVID-19 crisis an opportunity to fix the agriculture sector?

The timing of the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown in India could not have been worse for the agricultural sector. March to May covers a period when the rural economy revolves around the harvest of winter crop or (Rabi) such as wheat and maize. Even potatoes and onions are harvested during this period and preparation for the Kharif season begins.

While India is faced with the crucial question of reviving the economy once things get normal, a robust agri-economy can act as a starting point. There are a number of pending issues that plague the agri sector and the current situation may provide the right opportunity for the government to fix them.

