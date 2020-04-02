App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2020 08:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Big Story | India’s finances under strain on Day 2 of FY21

In this edition of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra's sheds more details on the current financial situation and revenue sources.

India has kicked off FY21 with revenues under strain and budget pressures set to worsen given the ongoing 21-day lockdown. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has already outlined a coronavirus relief package of Rs 1.7 lakh crore and may be planning additional support. Higher expenditure and weaker growth are set to upset its budget math.

Top brokerage houses point out how the relief package could push up the government’s fiscal deficit target of 3.5 percent. While Fitch believes it could be as high as 6.2 percent of GDP, others like DBS Group and Nirmal Bang see it at 4.5 percent.

In this edition of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra's sheds more details on the current financial situation and revenue sources.

First Published on Apr 2, 2020 08:39 pm

tags #Business #video

