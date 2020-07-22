App
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2020 08:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Big Story | Indian Railways' private train project: What was disclosed in the first pre-bid meeting?

The GMR group and Bombardier India are among the 16 private players which have envisaged interest

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Formally kick-starting its plans to allow private entities to operate passenger trains on its network, the Ministry of Railways on July 21 held its first pre-application conference on private train projects. The GMR group and Bombardier India are among the 16 private players which have envisaged interest. Who are the other prospective bidders? How will the bidding process pan out? What are the major hurdles ahead? Here is a quick recap of all that was disclosed regarding the bidding process, revenue sharing, maximum speed, etc in the first pre-bid meeting.

 
First Published on Jul 22, 2020 08:02 pm

