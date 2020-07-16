Big Story | India records first trade surplus in 18 years as COVID-19 hurts imports; but will it last?

For the first time since January 2002, India has registered a trade surplus at $0.79 billion in June 2020 as compared to a deficit of $3.15 billion in May 2020 and $15.28 billion in June 2019. This is despite a contraction in exports for the fourth consecutive month which shrank 12.4 percent to $21.9 billion in June.

Economists at ICRA expect the merchandise trade deficit to shrink to around $10-12 billion in Q1 FY21 on a Balance of Payments basis. It also expects a current account surplus of around $14-16 billion in Q1 FY21.

But what led to a trade surplus in nearly two decades and will this sustain? In this edition of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra looks for answers.