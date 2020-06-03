App
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 10:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Big Story | How will the new mobile manufacturing policy help industry?

The mobile manufacturing industry is very positive about the move as this will lead to companies moving their supply chains to India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In a bid to encourage local companies, the government has started inviting applications for the Rs 50,000 crore scheme for electronics makers.

The three Schemes namely, the Production-Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI), the Scheme for Promotion of Manufacturing of Electronic Components and Semiconductors or (SPECS) and Modified Electronics Manufacturing Clusters (EMC 2.0) Scheme, were notified by the Ministry of Electronics and IT on April 1, and IT minister Ravi Shakar Prasad unveiled the guidelines on June 02, 2020. The mobile manufacturing industry is very positive about the move as this will lead to companies moving their supply chains to

India.

In this edition of Big Story, Moneycontrol Sakshi Batra explains how this will help the mobile manufacturing sector in India.

First Published on Jun 3, 2020 10:16 pm

