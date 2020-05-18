App
Last Updated : May 18, 2020 06:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BIG STORY | How Lockdown 4.0 is different from 3.0?

Lockdown 4.0 has begun with more relaxations in tow. Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra shares her insight on how this lockdown is different from all other lockdowns.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Lockdown 4.0 has begun with more relaxations in tow. The Centre has extended the curbs for two more weeks, until May 31. But, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said in his address to the nation, lockdown 4.0 is going to be different from the previous three phases.

The home ministry has issued guidelines for the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown, giving power to states and Union Territories to delineate red, green and orange zones as per the COVID-19 situation.

In this edition of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra shares her insight on how lockdown 4.0 is different from lockdown 3.0.

First Published on May 18, 2020 05:58 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #lockdown #Lockdown 4.0 #video

