App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Apr 13, 2020 03:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Big Story | Historic Opec+ deal done: What does this mean for oil markets?

In this episode of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra talks about the historical oil cut and what does this mean for the oil markets.


The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, on April 12, have agreed to a record cut in output to prop up oil prices amid the coronavirus pandemic. The unprecedented deal with oil nations, including the United States, has been signed to curb global oil supply by 20 percent. This is the biggest oil cut ever and is more than four times deeper than the previous record cut in 2008.

In this episode of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra talks about the historic oil cut and what this means for the oil markets.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 13, 2020 03:53 pm

tags #big story #Coronavirus pandemic #Covid-19 #global oil supply #OPEC #video

most popular

NPS’ partial withdrawal rules: Here's all you need to know

NPS’ partial withdrawal rules: Here's all you need to know

MPC minutes: Virus’ ‘dance of death’, uncertainty on post-COVID-19 world and a promise to fire again

MPC minutes: Virus’ ‘dance of death’, uncertainty on post-COVID-19 world and a promise to fire again

India has enough HCQ capacity to serve demand, clinical trial outcome is crucial

India has enough HCQ capacity to serve demand, clinical trial outcome is crucial

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.