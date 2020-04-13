Big Story | Historic Opec+ deal done: What does this mean for oil markets?

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, on April 12, have agreed to a record cut in output to prop up oil prices amid the coronavirus pandemic. The unprecedented deal with oil nations, including the United States, has been signed to curb global oil supply by 20 percent. This is the biggest oil cut ever and is more than four times deeper than the previous record cut in 2008.

In this episode of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra talks about the historic oil cut and what this means for the oil markets.