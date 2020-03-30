Big Story | Here’s why 3-month loan moratorium may turn costly for credit card users

Last week, Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das announced a three-month moratorium on EMIs from March 1st to May 31st. A moratorium simply means RBI has allowed borrowers to defer their EMI payments by three months. But is it actually good news for borrowers? Maybe not!

In today's edition of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra, explains how availing the moratorium benefit could turn costly for credit card users and should you actually opt-out?