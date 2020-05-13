BIG STORY | Here's how Lockdown 4.0 may look like

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on May 12 confirmed Lockdown 4.0 is sure to come however he did say it will be very different from the previous three lockdowns.

Lockdown 1 was implemented from March 25 to April 14 and was a complete shutdown of everything barring essential items and services. Lockdown 2 was an extension of the same till May 3, however, some agriculture-related activities were allowed from April 20. In the ongoing lockdown 3.0 which is expected to end on May 17, several relaxations were given with respect of movement of people in private vehicles, opening of standalone shops apart from essentials and permission to factories and offices to open partially. Lockdown 4.0 is slated to begin from May 18.

While the details will be shared by the government later, PM Modi did point out how a lot of suggestions from various states will be key in deciding the contours.

In this edition of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra shares insights on what is in store for us in the next stage of lockdown.

