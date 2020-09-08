172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|economy|big-story-gst-compensation-impasse-continues-council-likely-to-meet-this-week-5812781.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Sep 08, 2020 06:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Big Story | GST compensation impasse continues; Council likely to meet this week

While government officials have indicated that the Centre intends to compensate states fully for the GST shortfall, it now remains to be seen what States have to say at the next GST Council meeting. Watch the video to know more

Moneycontrol News

In the last GST Council meeting, Centre had placed two options before the states to meet the GST revenue shortfall which was pegged at Rs 2.3 lakh crore. While a few states have agreed on the Centre's options, others have rejected both the options. The seven-day deadline given to states ends on September 8 and the council is likely to meet this week.

Government officials have now indicated that the shortfall in compensation to states whether on account of GST implementation or the COVID-19 pandemic would be compensated by the Centre.

Watch the video for details on what is expected at the upcoming GST Council meet.
First Published on Sep 8, 2020 06:35 pm

tags #Economy #goods and services tax (GST) #GST compensation #video

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.