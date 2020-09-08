Big Story | GST compensation impasse continues; Council likely to meet this week

In the last GST Council meeting, Centre had placed two options before the states to meet the GST revenue shortfall which was pegged at Rs 2.3 lakh crore. While a few states have agreed on the Centre's options, others have rejected both the options. The seven-day deadline given to states ends on September 8 and the council is likely to meet this week.

Government officials have now indicated that the shortfall in compensation to states whether on account of GST implementation or the COVID-19 pandemic would be compensated by the Centre.

Watch the video for details on what is expected at the upcoming GST Council meet.