Big Story | Govt does not expect to meet its FY21 disinvestment target of Rs 2.1 lakh crore

The government said it will be unable to achieve its desired disinvestment target of Rs 2.1 lakh crore for FY21.

It has also pushed for submission of Expression of Interest (EoI) for Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL). This will be the fifth time the deadline for the same has been pushed back.

How does this reflect on the government’s FY21 revenue? Let’s find out in this edition of Big Story.