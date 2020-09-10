172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|economy|big-story-fm-launches-doorstep-banking-facility-how-will-this-move-benefit-customers-5821481.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Watch Subhadip Nandy talk about Intraday Trading Simplified on Sunday, 13th September at 11 AM
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2020 06:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Big Story | FM launches doorstep banking facility; how will this move benefit customers?

In this edition of Big Story, let's find out how doorstep banking facility will soon be the reality for PSB customers

Moneycontrol News

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has launched doorstep banking services by public sector banks. The services will be rendered by doorstep banking agents deployed by selected service providers at 100 centres across the country. This is part of EASE — Enhanced Access and Service Excellence — reforms that Department of Financial Services undertook in 2018.

Currently, only non-financial services like pick up of negotiable instruments such as cheque, demand draft, pay order, Goods & Service Tax (GST) challan, request for account statement, delivery of term deposit receipt, among others are available to customers. So, how will this move benefit the customers? Find out in this edition of Big Story.
First Published on Sep 10, 2020 06:04 pm

tags #Business #Economy #video

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.