Big Story | FM launches doorstep banking facility; how will this move benefit customers?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has launched doorstep banking services by public sector banks. The services will be rendered by doorstep banking agents deployed by selected service providers at 100 centres across the country. This is part of EASE — Enhanced Access and Service Excellence — reforms that Department of Financial Services undertook in 2018.

Currently, only non-financial services like pick up of negotiable instruments such as cheque, demand draft, pay order, Goods & Service Tax (GST) challan, request for account statement, delivery of term deposit receipt, among others are available to customers. So, how will this move benefit the customers? Find out in this edition of Big Story.