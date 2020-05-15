App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 15, 2020 06:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BIG STORY | Decoding the buzz around labour codes

In this edition of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra shares her insights on the recent developments related to labour codes.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

While presenting the second tranche of measures in the economic stimulus package announced by PM Narendra Modi, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman shed light on labour codes.

She said with the help of various ministries, including the labour and environment ministries, 44 Acts related to labour laws are being contracted into a Labour Code.

The benefits for labourers under the newly formed labour codes include changes in the definition of inter-state migrant worker to include migrant workers employed directly by employers, workers coming to destination states and migrant workers employed through contractors.

Steps are being taken to extend Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) coverage pan-India to all districts and all establishments employing 10 or more employees. The ESIC benefits include medical, maternity, disability and dependents benefits to insured persons. Portability of welfare benefits for migrant workers has also been suggested.

First Published on May 15, 2020 06:00 pm

