172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|economy|big-story-covid-19-impact-18-9-mn-jobs-lost-since-april-4-1-mn-youth-affected-5728431.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2020 06:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Big Story | COVID-19 Impact: 18.9 mn jobs lost since April, 4.1 mn youth affected

In this edition of Big Story, let's decode the CMIE data and the ILO-ABD report to understand the impact of COVID-19 on the job sector in India

Moneycontrol News

Several companies across sectors have announced job cuts, along with salary reductions and leave without pay, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. A per the latest data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), the number of salaried people losing their jobs amid the pandemic has surged to 18.9 million since April, with 5 million job losses in July.

A joint study by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the International Labour Organisation (ILO) also finds that the pandemic will severely increase unemployment among young people in Asia and the Pacific region.

The report also cites three ways in which young people are affected in the current crisis.

Close
In this edition of Big Story, let's decode the CMIE Data and the ILO-ABD report to understand the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the job sector in India.
First Published on Aug 19, 2020 05:55 pm

tags #Business #CMIE data #Economy #India #video

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.