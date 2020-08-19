Big Story | COVID-19 Impact: 18.9 mn jobs lost since April, 4.1 mn youth affected

Several companies across sectors have announced job cuts, along with salary reductions and leave without pay, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. A per the latest data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), the number of salaried people losing their jobs amid the pandemic has surged to 18.9 million since April, with 5 million job losses in July.

A joint study by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the International Labour Organisation (ILO) also finds that the pandemic will severely increase unemployment among young people in Asia and the Pacific region.

The report also cites three ways in which young people are affected in the current crisis.

In this edition of Big Story, let's decode the CMIE Data and the ILO-ABD report to understand the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the job sector in India.