App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 05:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Big Story | Coronavirus pandemic: What is the government doing to help industries?

In this edition of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses the demands raised by the industry and what measures had been and will be taken by the government.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her recent webinar with the industry chamber assured of all possible help with the intent of supporting business and reviving the economy amid the coronavirus crisis. The minister also spoke about liquidity crisis, cut in the Goods & Services Tax (GST) rate , and has even sought industry's recommendations related to deadlines laid down by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs or  Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) so that necessary steps could be taken.

In this edition of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses the demands raised by the industry and what measures had been and will be taken by the government.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 10, 2020 05:09 pm

tags #big story #COVID-19 impact #FM Nirmala Sitharamanm #Industry expectation #Moneycontrol Videos #videos

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Unlock 1.0 rules for Dadra and Nagar Haveli: What is allowed, what is not

Unlock 1.0 rules for Dadra and Nagar Haveli: What is allowed, what is not

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Mumbai cases cross Wuhan peak; India's recovery outpaces active cases

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Mumbai cases cross Wuhan peak; India's recovery outpaces active cases

Our digital strength helped us to serve customers during COVID-19: Satishwar Balakrishnan, CFO, Aegon Life

Our digital strength helped us to serve customers during COVID-19: Satishwar Balakrishnan, CFO, Aegon Life

most popular

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.