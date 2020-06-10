Big Story | Coronavirus pandemic: What is the government doing to help industries?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her recent webinar with the industry chamber assured of all possible help with the intent of supporting business and reviving the economy amid the coronavirus crisis. The minister also spoke about liquidity crisis, cut in the Goods & Services Tax (GST) rate , and has even sought industry's recommendations related to deadlines laid down by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs or Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) so that necessary steps could be taken.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

In this edition of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses the demands raised by the industry and what measures had been and will be taken by the government.