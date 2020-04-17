BIG STORY | Decoding RBI’s coronavirus rescue Bazooka 2.0 in 4 minutes

As India enters the second phase of the nationwide lockdown to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on April 17 announced additional measures to support the economy.

This was the RBI governor's second COVID-19 rescue package in less than a month. In his previous address on March 27, Das had announced a repo rate cut of 75 basis points and several other measures to support the Indian financial system.

