App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Apr 17, 2020 06:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BIG STORY | Decoding RBI’s coronavirus rescue Bazooka 2.0 in 4 minutes

In this episode of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra details the key announcements from RBI's latest presser

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

As India enters the second phase of the nationwide lockdown to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on April 17 announced additional measures to support the economy.

This was the RBI governor's second COVID-19 rescue package in less than a month. In his previous address on March 27, Das had announced a repo rate cut of 75 basis points and several other measures to support the Indian financial system.

In this episode of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra explains the key announcements from RBI's latest presser in detail.

Close
Watch the video for more.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 17, 2020 05:57 pm

tags #big story #coronavirus #Moneycontrol Video #RBI #RBI coronavirus package 2 #Shaktikanta Das

most popular

RBI Governor launches Round 2 of liquidity bonanza; this time for small NBFCs, MFIs

RBI Governor launches Round 2 of liquidity bonanza; this time for small NBFCs, MFIs

Coronavirus pandemic | AI tools can soon use your voice to determine if you are COVID-19 positive: Report

Coronavirus pandemic | AI tools can soon use your voice to determine if you are COVID-19 positive: Report

Are Lockdown Bonds a balm for the virus-hit businesses?

Are Lockdown Bonds a balm for the virus-hit businesses?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.