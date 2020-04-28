App
Last Updated : Apr 28, 2020 05:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BIG STORY | Coronavirus crisis: Economic reforms required to spur growth

In this episode of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra shares her insight on economic reforms required to spur growth.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The need of the hour for India right now is to devise strategies to come out of the COVID-19 induced economic crisis. India needs to be brave and bring about reforms that touch the lives of common citizens, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said after his interaction with chief ministers to plan a road ahead for tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

The government last month announced a relief package to alleviate the pain of the most vulnerable sections of the society, but the rest of the economy, particularly India Inc, is awaiting measures that are targeted at industries and sectors that are most severely affected.

Experts believe the union and state governments must come out with comprehensive reforms for H2FY21 and H1FY22. The Centre is already examining a significant number of reforms along with staggered stimulus packages aimed at various stressed sectors of the economy as part of its strategy to combat the bruising impact of the pandemic. These reforms could be brought about across sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing and services.

First Published on Apr 28, 2020 05:55 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #economic reforms #Economy #video

