Big Story | Centre ready to borrow Rs 1.1 lakh crore to make up for states' GST shortfall

States get relief in the GST compensation cess as the Centre will be borrowing the shortfall of Rs 1.1 lakh crore.

The amount borrowed will be passed on to the states as back-to-back loan in lieu of GST compensation cess.

Most economists have welcomed the decision saying it is a cleaner way of raising the necessary funds swiftly.

