App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Moneycontrol Pro's Introductory subscription offer: 3 years @ Rs 1999. Use code PRO3YEAR
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2020 09:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Big Story | Can China no longer bid for government projects in India?

India has reportedly restricted border countries from bidding for public procurements projects without prior approval from competent authorities.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Blocking Chinese companies from the fray, India has reportedly restricted countries which it shares land borders with from bidding for public procurements projects without prior approval from competent authorities. The Centre has amended the General Financial Rules 2017 to enable the restrictions on grounds of national security, as per a statement from the Department of Expenditure. So, can China no longer bid for government projects in India? Here's what the order states.
First Published on Jul 24, 2020 09:00 pm

tags #big story #Business #India #videos

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.