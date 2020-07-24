Big Story | Can China no longer bid for government projects in India?

India has reportedly restricted border countries from bidding for public procurements projects without prior approval from competent authorities. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Blocking Chinese companies from the fray, India has reportedly restricted countries which it shares land borders with from bidding for public procurements projects without prior approval from competent authorities. The Centre has amended the General Financial Rules 2017 to enable the restrictions on grounds of national security, as per a statement from the Department of Expenditure. So, can China no longer bid for government projects in India? Here's what the order states.