Last Updated : Sep 02, 2020 08:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Big Story | August GST collections remains steady amid early signs of return in consumer spending

In this edition of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra shares her insight on the GST collections for August.

Moneycontrol News

The government’s Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection remained steady in August as the economy gradually opened up with more relaxed lockdown restrictions. At Rs 86,449 crore, it was only marginally lower than the Rs 87,422 crore collected in July. The GST mop-up came in 12 percent lower year-on-year.

The finance ministry said that during the month, the revenues from the import of goods were 77 percent and the revenues from domestic transactions were 92 percent of the revenues from these sources during the same month last year. What led to the sharp drop in the import GST? Find out in this edition of Big Story.
First Published on Sep 2, 2020 08:37 pm

