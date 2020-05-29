BIG STORY | 30 Indian groups to develop COVID-19 vaccine

According to the WHO, 10 COVID-19 potential vaccines have entered the human trial stage. There are about 30 groups in India who are making quick progress in their efforts to develop a vaccine, from big industries to individual academics.

Even when a vaccine is finally developed, it cannot be made available to everyone immediately. Logistics of making the vaccine accessible to everyone will also be a big challenge.

In this edition of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra shares details on the progress made on this front.



