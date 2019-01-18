Big govt announcement for farmers soon: BJP farmers' wing chief

A senior leader of the ruling BJP on Friday said the Centre will soon announce a "very big decision" aimed at boosting the income of farmers.

Addressing a press conference, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) farmers' wing president Virendra Singh Mast said the government had taken a number of "historic" decisions for rural development and the agriculture sector.

In the near future, a big decision will be taken for the prosperity of farmers, he told reporters here.

There has been speculation that the Union government may announce a scheme to give some kind of an input cost to farmers, depending on their individual land-holdings.

Mast, however, declined to share any details of the likely decision.

He also said loan waiver was not a permanent solution to the problems facing the farmers of the country.