App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2019 07:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bharat Chamber prepares economic agenda for Modi govt 2.0

Chamber president Sitaram Sharma emphasised that priority should be to transform the presently stagnating manufacturing and agriculture sectors, two major growth engines of the country's economy.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Bharat Chamber of Commerce has prepared an economic agenda for the new government focusing on key issues at a time when the domestic economy and global geopolitical conditions remained strained.

Chamber president Sitaram Sharma emphasised that priority should be to transform the presently stagnating manufacturing and agriculture sectors, two major growth engines of the country's economy.

The 56-page agenda paper provided suggestions to overcome the challenges.

Close

About West Bengal, Sharma remained optimistic that the strained political relation between the state and Central leaderships in the recent months will not impact the central PSUs' investment plans here.

related news

"In West Bengal where private investment is not adequate, public investments will hold the key for the state's development. I hope the projects announced by the Central PSUs in the past Bengal Global Business Summits are not held back and there should not be any discrimination," he said.

Sharma said he expects Prime Minister Narendra Modi to maintain his commitment toward the development of East and North East for the country's overall growth story and boost the Act East policy.

"The Centre should plan a defence corridor in West Bengal in collaboration with the state government to push manufacturing in the SME sector. So far, the state government has not taken any initiative in this regard," Sharma said.

Sharma recalled the country's poor GDP in the latest January-March, 2019 quarter which was down to 5.8 per cent and there is further distress in the form of withdrawal of duty concessions by the US which would have huge ramification.

Among the Chamber's suggestions, Sharma urged the government to announce a forward looking Industrial Policy with well-defined road map for growth of the core and other sectors.

"The government and the RBI need to deeply look into this with monetary policy and repo rates," the report said.

There are gaps in the National Mineral Policy, 2019 that need to be finetuned while one of the major considerations should be to focus on reduction of poverty to a single digit, it said.
First Published on Jun 4, 2019 07:32 pm

tags #Bharat Chamber of Commerce #Business #Economy

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.