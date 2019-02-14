Bharat 22 ETF subscribed over 10 times; govt to retain Rs 10,000 crore as divestment proceeds

The second follow-on issue of Bharat 22 Exchange Traded Fund (B22ETF) has been subscribed over 10 times, the Ministry of Finance tweeted.

"The issue was oversubscribed over 10 times of the base issue size till 7.00 pm and received about Rs.40,000 crore," the ministry said and added, "The government has decided to retain approximately Rs.10,000 crore as its divestment proceeds."

"Additional offering of Bharat 22 ETF was opened for a day today [February 14]. The base issue size was fixed at Rs 3,500 crore. The issue received overwhelming response from all categories of investors including retail investors," the ministry pointed out.

Since its launch in November 2017, the government has raised Rs 22,900 crore through B22ETF in two tranches.

B22ETF is a passively managed fund that tracks S&P BSE Bharat 22 index. The index has 22 stocks spread across six sectors. There are three stocks of private sector companies – Axis Bank, ITC and Larsen & Toubro, which account for 44 percent of total investment. All other stocks are of public sector entities.

Allocation to individual stock is capped at 15 percent and no sector can get more than 20 percent of the money invested. This diversification should work for investors as the fund's fortunes are not linked to any one sector or any one stock.