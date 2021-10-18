Best to temper PSU-privatisation hopes: Kotak report

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that the government is aiming for Rs 1.75 trillion receipts from disinvestment this fiscal

The privatisation of Air India has made everyone hopeful about the pace of privatisation of public sector undertakings (PSUs). It is best to temper that hope because the current privatisation policy keeps out many large PSUs, said an October 14 dated Kotak Institutional Equities’ Strategy report.

Stocks such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) and Container Corporation of India (CCRI) had rallied by as much as 1% and 0.6% after the AI announcement. But the report said that the privatisation of these PSUs could take 9 to 12 months because the government is yet to call for expression of interest for these companies. Also, in BPCL, there seems to be limited interest among potential bidders since the industry is moving towards de-carbonisation. With CCRI, the government is yet to decide on the license fee and usage policy for the land the PSU has leased from Indian Railways.

Besides the snags relating to the disinvestment of the two PSUs, the report noted that the current privatisation policy may leave out most of the larger PSUs from privatisation. In fact, it may leave out almost all of the top 15 PSUs.

Strategic speed-bump

Since February, the government has been talking about its privatisation push. In the Budget 2021-22 speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government is aiming for Rs 1.75 trillion receipts from disinvestment this fiscal. This target amount is also close to the value of government holding in top-15 ‘non-strategic’ companies. “Government equity in all non-strategic PSUs will be reduced to 26% or less and the interests of the workers will be fully protected,” she had said.

Non-strategic is the key word.

The government’s decision to retain a presence in certain strategic sectors is what is going to slow things down. It has said that it will maintain a “bare minimum” presence in these sectors. However, the list of the strategic sectors is quite long, including as it does the atomic energy, defense and space; banking, insurance and financial services; coal, petroleum, power and other minerals; and telecommunications and transport sectors. The Kotak report said that, even if the government was to hold on to just one or two PSUs in these strategic sectors, the list of potential privatisation candidates is whittled down to smaller and a handful of larger PSU companies.

“We can only hope that fiscal compulsions overpower ‘strategic’ considerations,” said the report.

The analysts recommend that almost all of the PSUs should be privatised and cited their report from March, titled 'Last Chance'. In the report, the analysts had argued that many PSUs risk irrelevance since they are present in industries with a bleak future such as those using fossil fuels and in industries that are seeing rapid transformation, such as the financial industry, in which case government ownership may act against them.