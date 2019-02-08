App
Last Updated : Feb 08, 2019 03:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Best-performing states, UTs to be awarded under PMAY (U)

In a statement, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said that the awards are aimed at enthusing states and Union Territories (UTs) to perform better and make the dream of house for millions a reality within the decided period.

Representative image
The government has decided to award the best-performing states and Union territories under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) for implementation and innovation. It comes at a time when around 15 lakh houses have been constructed so far against the target of about one crore houses under the PMAY (U) between 2015 and 2022.

According to the ministry, few special category awards to give recognition to states and UTs for innovative technology in construction, community mobilisation, slum redevelopment, policy initiatives, project monitoring among others have also been instituted.

In the statement, the ministry, which is mandated to implement the PMAY (U), stated one of the major factors influencing the rank of state and UTs for the evaluation of PMAY(U) awards is their monthly incremental progress on vital parameters which will be given more weightage for the period of January to May 2019.

It stated that this provision has also been specially incorporated for giving a window of opportunity to slow progressing states and UTs for becoming good performers, giving them better chances of the award.

"The ranking of states and UTs will be made public every month to create competitive environment among stakeholders," the statement read.

The winners will be awarded in a special national event which will be held in New Delhi tentatively in the month of June, the ministry said.

According to the statement, the PMAY (U) mission has achieved a significant milestone of approving 73 lakh houses against a demand of about 1 crore in urban areas.

Out of these, around 39 lakh houses are at various stages of construction and around 15 lakh houses have already been completed, it added.
First Published on Feb 8, 2019 03:15 pm

tags #Economy #India #PMAY(U)

