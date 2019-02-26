Bengaluru takes top spot for 'crypto' jobs; Pune takes second spot

Bengaluru maintained the lead as the city with the most jobs in the cryptocurrency field. According to data from jobs site Indeed, Pune took the second spot while Mumbai dropped to the seventh position in 2019 compared to a year ago.

Pune is followed by Hyderabad, Noida and Gurgaon, making up the top five destinations for crypto-careers in India.

Even as demand is now lower in Mumbai, cities like Ahmedabad and Thiruvananthapuram, which did not feature on the list previously, now rank among the top ten. While northern markets see consistent demand, the numbers still do not compare to their southern counterparts.

Venkata Machavarapu, Head of Engineering, India and Site Director at Indeed India said, “Given the enormous scope of blockchain technology, crypto careers offer newer avenues to explore, provided one has the requisite skills. Demand for such skilled professionals has been steadily on the rise, as observed in 2018, with technology hubs such as Bengaluru and Hyderabad continuing to create the maximum number of opportunities."

Machavarapu said with the total market capitalisation of crypto estimated at $211 billion, the future for jobs in the sector looks very positive.

Given that blockchain technology did not see institutional adoption in a traditional manner, the sector is now booming with new, unconventional possibilities. The government is also working to regulate cryptocurrency in India. Even companies in the IT/ITeS sector are hiring individuals with expertise in the area of cryptocurrencies.