Last Updated : Aug 20, 2018 09:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bengal to examine financial aid to MSMEs through SCBs: Mamata Banerjee

Addressing a MSME conclave here, Banerjee said that commercial banks were not giving loans to the small-scale sector, due to which it is facing problems.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today said her government would examine the possibility of extending financial assistance to MSMEs through state cooperative banks (SCB).

Addressing a MSME conclave here, Banerjee said that commercial banks were not giving loans to the small-scale sector, due to which it is facing problems.

"Bank loan is a problem factor which the MSMEs are facing. We are strengthening the SCBs and will also see whether loans to the small-scale sector could be given through them," she said. The chief minister said that the SME segment was already facing depressed market conditions, owing to demonetisation and the GST.

"The unorganised sector is facing huge problems because of these two developments," she said. Banerjee also said she would like to see more women entrepreneurs in West Bengal.

Regarding exports by the MSMEs, the CM said the state government would provide assistance in marketing efforts, and urged district officials to come forward in extending help to the sector.

Tourism should be a part of the MSME segment, she said.

Stating that West Bengal was number one in the segment in India, Banerjee added that there is great potential of employment generation through MSMEs.
First Published on Aug 20, 2018 09:05 pm

tags #Economy #India #Mamata Banerjee #MSME #west bengal

