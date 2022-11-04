Beekepeers hit the sweet spot in the Kashmir Valley

In 2015, Waseem Rafiq Bhat left his job in a multinational and set up an apiary in Aglar, a hamlet in south Kashmir’s Shopian district, some 76 kilometres from Kashmir’s summer capital Srinagar.

Bhat, 37, who started with 57 beehives, today has at least 18,00 wooden boxes packed with bees, producing the amber-coloured, velvety honey with a pleasant aroma.

Beekeeping or apiculture has been one of the age-old traditions in Jammu and Kashmir and dates back to 1148-1150.

Even Sir Walter Lawrence the Settlement Commissioner of Kashmir in 1889 to 1895, mentions beekeeping in his book The valley of Kashmir: “Honey is cultivated in higher villages of the valley and used for an item of taxation.”

This description indicates that by 1819 beekeeping in Kashmir had reached the stage regarded as equal to the advanced systems of European countries of those days.

Bhat says he is able to earn Rs. 40-50 lakh annually. “I extract around 30 to 40 kg from each hive in a year. The extractions take place at least 8 to 10 times in a year,” Bhat told Moneycontrol.

Shopian district is considered the apple town of Kashmir which is why Bhat also keeps his beekeeping colonies in apple orchards.

He sells A grade honey at between Rs 200 and Rs 1,000 per kg depending on the variety of honey.

“I have managed to set up not just an earning space for myself but I provide livelihood to 15 villagers,” he adds.

During the past two decades. beekeeping in Kashmir has turned into a lucrative business with more young men and women establishing beekeeping businesses.

Byproducts of honey

In Kashmir’s saffron town, Pampore, 23-year-old beekeeping entrepreneur Nazim Nazir not only makes and sells organic Kashmiri honey but also its byproducts.

“Both honey and its byproducts have a great demand in the markets across the country,” Nazir said. The beekeepers in the region fetch tremendous amounts of money while selling by-products of honey—bee wax, pollen, propolis, royal jelly and venom.

In 2021, to enhance honey production, Nazir started his beehive colonies in the saffron land. “I was stunned to see the results. Last year I yielded honey three times higher than previous years, thanks to saffron pollination.”

Pampore has a tableland in and around which the saffron is grown.

In Pampore, more than 16,000 families are directly dependent on saffron for their livelihood.

Mix of hives

Beekeepers in the Kashmir Valley use traditional and modern beekeeping hives, instrumental in boosting agricultural productivity as they are known to be natural pollinators for a range of fruits and crops.

In the bone chilling winter of Chilai-Kalan, Kashmir’s 40 day harshest winter period, Nazir mobilised honeybees from Jammu, Rajasthan and adjoining states.

In 2017, he started his beekeeping business in his native hamlet—Samboora Pampore. He started with merely two hives and today owns as many as 750, yielding him at least 7-8 quintals of honey.

Within a short span of time Nazir has minted his own brand name – Al Nahal.

Currently he sells honey in crystal glass jars of different sizes.

“I started with two hives and read a lot about beekeeping from books as well as the internet. Within a span of five years I have managed to set up a successful business,” says Nazir, who claims to be earning around Rs. 40,000 per month.

He receives orders from across India and from other countries— the UK, US, France, UAE and Bangladesh.

Extraction process

In March 2018, Nazir received a 15-day-training course in beekeeping organised by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) in Pampore.

“Following the training, KVIC provided me with 10 bee-boxes for free. After some time I purchased five more boxes. In the same year I took a loan of Rs 5 lakh through the Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) and got 200 colonies from Rajasthan. Finally I was able to extract around 100 kg of honey from all the boxes,” Nazir said.

According to official figures the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory is producing 70 tonnes of honey annually..

Officials said the state has 200,000 honey bee colonies, of which 120,00 are in Kashmir and 800,000 are in Jammu.

In north Kashmir’s Shadipora Tregam in Bandipora district, 32-year-old Tauseef Ahmad Shah has kept his bee colonies in a walnut orchard with apple and Robinia Pseudoacacia, locally known as Kikar, trees around.

“The abundance of bees and their close connection with flowering plants make their role in pollination the keystone in the dynamism of the horticultural ecosystem,” said Shah.

When asked why bee colonies were kept in the apple orchard, Shah said: “Since beekeeping increases the production of crops due to the pollination process, I have preferred to place all of my bee colonies here.”

Organic honey

Head of the department of entomology at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) Kashmir, Dr Manzoor Ahmad Parray, says that since Jammu and Kashmir has a varied availability of flora, the region is home to four species of honeybees—Apis cerana (indigenous species), Apis florea, Apis dorsata and an exotic species, Apis mellifera.

Parray said the nectar collected by the bees from the meadows, orchards, forests and gardens of Kashmir Valley is considered among the finest across the globe and fetched anywhere from Rs 80,000 to 1 lakh per quintal.

“The beekeepers in the region use negligible pesticides, therefore the honey produced in the Valley is completely organic. Kashmir produces several varieties of organic honey including saffron honey, acacia honey, pine honey dew, plectranthus rugossus honey (locally called solai honey),” says Parray, who was in charge of the Research and Training Centre for Pollinators, Pollinizers and Pollination Management.