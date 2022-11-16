 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Base effect led fall does not mean the start of inflation easing cycle

Moneycontrol News
Nov 16, 2022 / 01:54 PM IST

Inflation is set to rise beyond 7 percent from December once the favourable base effect turns decisively adverse, says Kunal Kumar Kundu, India economist at Societe Generale

The base-effect-driven fall in India’s headline inflation rate in October is not the beginning of the easing of the inflation cycle, Kunal Kumar Kundu, India economist at Societe Generale, has said.

The consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation rate fell to a three-month low of 6.77 percent in October from 7.41 percent in the previous month due to a favourable base effect.

Inflation is the change in the consumer price index, ie the base, from a year ago. A lower year-ago index number can push up the inflation rate, while a high base can bring the inflation rate down.

Inflation, however, has remained above the Reserve Bank of India's upper tolerance ceiling of 6 percent for 10 months, indicating a failure to meet the inflation target. The central bank recently sent a response to the government explaining the reason for the failure to contain rising prices.

“Given that the sharp drop in year-on-year print is accompanied by a strong uptick in month-on-month print, we do not see indication of any major easing of price pressure,” Kundu said in a note.

“We believe that over the next few months it will again be the base effect that could push inflation once again to beyond 7 percent starting from December once the favourable base effect turns decisively adverse.”