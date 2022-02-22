English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Decoding Credit Score with OneScore, the first of the series of Masterclasses aimed at explaining the credit score. Block your calendar on 23 Feb at 4.00 p.m. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    Barclays pegs India's Q3 GDP growth at 6.6%

    The economy had a relatively stable Q3 with several sectors returning to pre-pandemic level of activity, with services playing a bigger role in activity, the report said, adding that with the mild Omicron wave in January, there is clear downside risks to the earlier growth forecast of 10 per cent in FY22.

    PTI
    February 22, 2022 / 05:16 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Forecasting a lower-than-previously projected 10 per cent GDP growth for the fiscal year 2022 due to the third wave of the pandemic, foreign brokerage Barclays said the Indian economy is likely to have expanded by 6.6 per cent in the December quarter.

    The economy had a relatively stable Q3 with several sectors returning to pre-pandemic level of activity, with services playing a bigger role in activity, the report said, adding that with the mild Omicron wave in January, there is clear downside risks to the earlier growth forecast of 10 per cent in FY22.

    In the July-September quarter, the Indian economy had clocked a growth of 8.4 per cent. The National Statistical Office (NSO) will declare the GDP estimates for Q3 FY 2021-22 on February 28.

    The National Statistical Office (NSO) will declare the GDP estimates for Q3 FY 2021-22 on February 28.

    As high base effects kick in, and activity consolidates, growth rate is likely to slow down from 8.4 per cent in Q2 to 6.6 per cent in Q3, it said, adding there scope for a steady farm sector growth, even though there are clear signs of weakness in rural consumption.

    Close

    Related stories

    According to the report, the country’s economic growth was driven more by services, rather than manufacturing.

    Growth has been slower in mining, construction and manufacturing, partly on account of supply-chain disruptions, especially for the auto sector, it said.

    While supply shortages and the high-base effect weigh on manufacturing, services output can grow at a faster clip.

    One clear sign of recovery is the resilient fuel demand, and trade volumes hitting new record highs.

    Moreover, there is also a clear jump in mobility levels, as tourism activity, air traffic, railway freight, and mobility data all show a return to near pre-pandemic trends.

    Credit growth has also continued to pick up, and corporate profitability remains strong.

    Though Omicron infections did not impact the recovery materially, economic recovery is likely to hit a minor speed bump in Q4 as surge in infection caseloads forced a small reduction in mobility levels.

    "Given the quick containment of infections and fast removal of movement restrictions, we see the impact on activity being mild, especially compared to the first two waves,” the report said, adding contact-intensive services, trade, and those hit by supply-chain disruptions could see some moderation in output.
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Economy #GDP #India
    first published: Feb 22, 2022 05:16 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.