Banks to float AMC, alternate investment funds for stressed loans in 15 days

Banks are likely to float the planned asset management company (AMC) and alternate investment funds (AIFs) of up to Rs 10,000 crore under project Sashakt in the next 15 days.

Further, the operating guidelines on the Inter-Creditor Agreement (ICA) to get banks on board for faster resolution will be issued in the next two weeks.

"We are having advanced discussions on that and there are many funds that have shown a keen interest in partnering with us. So, we are working on the structure of the AMC and again it might take another 10-15 days to incorporate or come out with the AMC and kick-start the process. Both domestic and international investors [have shown interest]," said C.V. Nageswar, Deputy Managing Director - Global Markets, State Bank of India (SBI).

The idea of an AMC and AIFs to help resolve large corporate loans was mooted by the Sunil Mehta-led committee in June this year.

"We are looking at one or multiple AMCs and there will be sector-specific funds. Depending on the sector and the number of assets that are there, each fund can be in the range of Rs 2,000 crore to around Rs 8,000 crore or up to Rs 10,000 crore," the SBI executive told reporters on the sidelines of a banking event organised by FICCI and Indian Banks' Association (IBA).

He added that the stake of public sector banks will not be more than 30 percent in the AIFs.

ICA operating guidelines

On the operating guidelines of the ICA between banks to aid consensus-based faster resolution, Nageswar said, "People (banks and financial institutions) with around 85 percent exposure have already signed. Operating guidelines will likely be accepted by the middle or end of next week or latest by the week after."

He added, "We have already drafted it and in a couple of days' time we will be circulating to the banks. Once the 66 percent of the banks agree to this, the operating guidelines will become enforceable."

The ICA, which is part of the government’s Sashakt plan, is applicable to all corporate borrowers who have availed loans for an amount of Rs 50 crore or more under consortium lending/multiple banking arrangements.

The lead lender, mostly with the highest exposure to a stressed borrower, will be authorised to formulate the resolution plan, which will be presented to all lenders for their approval in a time-bound manner.

The operating guidelines will be for the lead lender and the steering committee which will be formed by the IBA, after which the ICA will be effective.

The operating guidelines will talk about the timelines, by which time what needs to be done. "If you have to do a resolution plan then we need to do the valuation, we need to call the investment banker who can give the resolution plan and voting mechanism," the SBI executive said.

So far, the ICA has been signed by as many as 32 banks and financial institutions, yet resisted by several private and foreign banks including HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Citi among others including asset reconstruction companies (ARCs).

The disagreement or resistance to ICA is over issues including lack of a well-defined exit clause from the deal, status of third-party and current security-sharing terms; an option to stay out of a fresh funding scheme to a beleaguered borrower and restriction from selling loans to anyone but other banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) once a borrower is referred for resolution under ICA.

One of the senior executives of the banks which has not signed the agreement, said, "We don't want to be bound by the agreement as we do not have very large exposures in most cases. We will cooperate wherever required."

According to Nageswar, 20 public sector banks have signed the deed already, while one will sign this week. Among others, six private sector banks, two financial institutions, and one foreign bank have signed the ICA.

"All public sector have signed, private sector banks, a majority of people who are part of corporate finance are there. There are a couple of private sector banks which are likely to sign and dialogues are going on between the lawyers of the ICA and the lawyers of these banks. Hopefully, they will be singing in the next few days," Nageswar added.

The total stress in the banking sector is estimated at over Rs 10.5 lakh crore, about 11.6 percent of total loans, as on March 31, 2018.