App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2019 05:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Banks to face capital shortfall of Rs 3.5 lakh crore in event of systemic crisis in NBFC sector: Fitch Ratings

The stress test examines the potential impact on banks of liquidity pressures in the NBFC sector developing into widespread failures.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Banks would face a capital shortfall of about $50 billion (about Rs 3.5 lakh crore) in the event of a systemic crisis in the non-banking financial company (NBFC) sector, according to a study by global rating agency Fitch.

"The credit profiles of the state-owned banks would come under significant pressure, and the weakest -- including those with Viability Ratings in the 'b' range -- would face heightened solvency risks without capital injections from the government," according to a stress test conducted by Fitch Ratings.

The stress test examines the potential impact on banks of liquidity pressures in the NBFC sector developing into widespread failures.

Close

"We assume that 30 percent of banks' NBFC exposure becomes non-performing. We view this as close to a worst-case scenario, but the figure also reflects the proportion of the sector that we believe is characterised by riskier business and financial profiles. We also assume 30 percent of banks' property exposure becomes non-performing, due to tight liquidity and weak sales," it said.

related news

The property development sector is particularly reliant on NBFC financing, it said, adding that these defaults would reverse recent progress that banks have made in reducing their non-performing asset (NPAs) ratios.

The study estimated that the banking system's gross NPA ratio would rise to 11.6 percent by 2020-21 from 9.3 percent at 2018-19.

Increased credit costs and a weaker economic environment would result in significant losses over the next two years, it said.

"The gap would rise to about $50 billion by FY21 under the stress scenario. Banks would also be $10 billion short of the capital required to meet the regulatory minimum of 8 percent that is set to apply from end-March 2020," it said.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 22, 2019 04:54 pm

tags #Business #Economy #Fitch #India

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.