Banks plan to use data, supply chain information to boost quality of MSME loans

To boost the quality of loans, bankers plan to capitalise on bad loan data of companies and the suppliers to such companies especially in the micro , small and medium sector enterprises.

At a time when banks, especially public sector ones, are struggling to resolve the huge pile of non-performing assets (NPAs) worth over Rs 10.6 lakh crore, they are resorting to the most important driver of filtering information – data on NPAs.

“Now, there is a lot of reliable data (including NPA data), different models, partnerships while doing business...We are trying supply chain management and using data to lend through the hub and spoke model. For instance, while lending to builders, we can lend to those who provide services down the line such as masons, bar benders, etc…,” PS Jayakumar, CEO and MD of Bank of Baroda, said at a recent banking conference.

Data, regarded as the new ‘oil’ by many experts, has helped several financial lending institutions and even the new-age financial technology (fintech) firms to accurately predict defaults with increased availability of financial and other borrower details.

This, bankers say, will help them filter good quality borrowers from bad ones.

At a panel discussion at the same banking event, Zarin Daruwala, CEO, Standard Chartered Bank India, said, “We are looking at ecosystem financing where there is a vendor-debtor relationship. The online TReDS (Trade Receivables Discounting System) platform and in-house data analytics has also helped (in SME financing).”

So far, SME financing has worked when there is seed capital, collateral or guarantees with the MSME borrower, which require investments from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 crore.

The share of credit extended to MSMEs in overall bank credit declined steadily to around 14 percent by March-end from about 17 percent in 2007. This could partly be due to over-lending to large corporates (now stressed) in the second half of 2000s, said an internal study by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The MSME sector had witnessed two major recent shocks: demonetisation and introduction of Goods & Services Tax (GST). A major obstacle for the growth of MSMEs is their inability to access timely and adequate finance as most of them are in niche segments, where credit appraisal is a major challenge.

While many public sector bankers pointed out unavailability of data being a key issue previously, which led to higher NPAs in the segment, they are now being cautious using data of defaulters and NPAs to look at lending in future.

Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (SBI), said his bank is now using technology, digital channels and moving away from traditional methods of lending, which lacked details of financial information of borrowers, mainly MSMEs.

Using data and technology, he said SBI, which is also the country’s largest lender, does almost 2,000 pre-approved personal loans on its mobile application YONO and he wants to take it to 10,000 in the next 2-3 months. This is also extended to MSMEs.

Vaidyanathan, Founder and Executive Chairman of Capital First (soon to merge with IDFC Bank), highlighted that the NPA ratio of MSME sector in government banks stands at 20 percent while the same at private banks and non-banking financial companies is about five percent.

RBI study shows that NPAs at PSBs and private banks in the MSME sector have increased over time, with the level being much higher in the case of PSBs.

Within the formal financial sector, MSMEs receive loans largely from banks (around 90 percent).

The share of credit provided by banks has declined since September 2016, partly reflecting their risk aversion due to deterioration in their asset quality.

In contrast, loans extended by NBFCs to MSMEs grew strongly at an annual average rate of 35 percent during the same period. Their share in total credit almost doubled from around 5.5 percent in December 2015 to around 10 percent by March.

Kumar said a lot of lending by PSBs was due to compulsive lending under government schemes. He said a mindset change required even from the borrowers’ side as many do not pay to state-owned banks because of government schemes but are diligent in repayments with private lenders.

On similar lines, Ajay Kanwal, MD and CEO, Jana Small Finance Bank, said, “A lot of borrowers also need to step up repayments and that has to also change for bankers lending to this segment.”

The RBI study said flow of bank credit to MSMEs, which took a hit in the aftermath of demonetisation, has picked up again.

Data shows that during the April-June quarter, bank credit to MSMEs increased on an average by 8.5 percent year-on-year, mirroring the level of growth during April-June 2015. Credit to micro and small enterprises grew at an even healthier rate.

India’s MSME sector comprises over 63 million units and employs about 111 million people. The share of MSMEs in GDP is about 30 percent, with the sector accounting for about 45 percent of manufacturing output and about 40 percent of India’s total exports.

“The sector faces operational problems due to its size and nature of business, and is, therefore, relatively more susceptible to various shocks to the economy. MSMEs largely operate in the informal sector and comprise a large number of micro enterprises and daily wage earners,” the RBI study added.