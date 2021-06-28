MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Banks need to operate on lower margins: SBI DMD V S Radhakrishnan

Radhakrishnan also said lenders need to forge alliances with NBFCs and fintech companies to reach out to unbanked areas.

PTI
June 28, 2021 / 09:01 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Banks need to operate on lower net interest margins for the good of the economy, an official of State Bank of India said on Monday.

Speaking at a webinar organised by MCCI, Deputy Managing Director V S Radhakrishnan said lenders must develop the capability to function with NIMs less than the existing 3-3.5 per cent range.

"Working on lower NIMs is good for the economy, though high margins are definitely good for the banking system," he said.

Radhakrishnan, however, said the right eco-system has to be put in place for banks to operate on lower NIMs. "High credit cost is one of the reasons for higher margins," he said.

He also said lenders need to forge alliances with NBFCs and fintech companies to reach out to unbanked areas.

Close

Related stories

Radhakrishnan said low credit growth among large corporations is a cause for concern, as most companies are deleveraging balance sheets by accessing equity markets and selling non-core assets.

Asset quality is another worry for the banking sector as the real economy has been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

"Rural demand has been affected due to the second wave and consumer sentiment is weak. Many people have lost jobs, too," the SBI official said.

Radhakrishnan said he hopes that the RBI will continue to maintain its accommodative stance despite the threat of inflation.

"The central and state governments need to boost demand," he said.

The infrastructure sector can be a big game changer for the economy, and foreign investors should be wooed to invest in this space, Radhakrishnan added.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Economy #State Bank of India
first published: Jun 28, 2021 09:01 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Syndicates are disrupting early-stage startup investing: Arun Tadanki

The Private Market Show | Syndicates are disrupting early-stage startup investing: Arun Tadanki

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.