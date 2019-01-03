App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jan 03, 2019 01:25 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Banks likely to recover bad loans worth Rs 700 billion by March-end: Arun Jaitley

Some of the big cases such as Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd and Essar Steel India Ltd are in advanced stages of resolution, and are likely to be resolved in this financial year, Jaitley said in a blog post on Facebook.

India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Thursday commercial banks were likely to recover Rs 700 billion ($9.95 billion) of bad loans by the end of March, helped by resolution of 12 large cases.

Lenders have so far recovered 800 billion rupees from the resolution of 66 cases, he added.
First Published on Jan 3, 2019 01:10 pm

#Arun Jaitley #Banks #Economy #India

