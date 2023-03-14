Banks from UK, 17 other countries approved to open Vostro accounts for rupee trade

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has granted approvals to banks from 18 countries to open Vostro accounts to settle international trade in rupees, the government has said.

Responding to a question in the Rajya Sabha on March 14, Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad said the central bank had granted 60 approvals in total so far to domestic and authorised foreign banks to open so-called 'Special Rupee Vostro Accounts' of correspondent banks from 18 countries, including those from major nations such as the United Kingdom and Germany.

The 18 countries are as follows: Botswana, Fiji, Germany, Guyana, Israel, Kenya, Malaysia, Mauritius, Myanmar, New Zealand, Oman, Russia, Seychelles, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Uganda, and United Kingdom.

The Indian central bank, in July 2022, had announced the setting up of a mechanism to settle international trade in rupees.

